In partnership with the city of Sheridan, the Sheridan County Conservation District received a grant to assess and develop an improvement plan for Hume Draw, pictured here, and associated ponds and wetlands.

SHERIDAN — In partnership with the city of Sheridan, the Sheridan County Conservation District received a grant to assess and develop an improvement plan for Hume Draw and associated ponds and wetlands.

The project will include an evaluation of the current condition as it relates to concerns with algae, sediment, and invasive species. A consultant will be hired to compile existing data and gather new information. Additional data may include documentation on areas of concern, pond depth and streamflow analyses, habitat assessments, water quality sampling, and other surveys.

