SHERIDAN — In partnership with the city of Sheridan, the Sheridan County Conservation District received a grant to assess and develop an improvement plan for Hume Draw and associated ponds and wetlands.
The project will include an evaluation of the current condition as it relates to concerns with algae, sediment, and invasive species. A consultant will be hired to compile existing data and gather new information. Additional data may include documentation on areas of concern, pond depth and streamflow analyses, habitat assessments, water quality sampling, and other surveys.
Information will be used to develop a plan that describes existing conditions and outlines proposed alternatives to serve as a basis for future discussions. The proposed alternatives will target direct improvements to the Hume Draw system and potential benefit to water quality in Goose Creek.
To kick off the project, a public meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Best Western located at 612 N. Main St. The meeting will include a brief summary of the proposed project followed by questions and discussion.
The funding is from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under Section 205j of the Clean Water Act administered by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.