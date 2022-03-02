SHERIDAN — A large group of Sheridan County residents are preparing to greet a group of several hundred truckers with flags, homemade signs and cheers Thursday.
One section of the Freedom Convoy, a group protesting vaccine mandates in Canada and the U.S., will be passing through Sheridan Thursday. This particular section of the convoy will depart from Spokane, Washington, March 2 and will end its journey in Washington, D.C., later in the week.
While the convoy is just passing through Sheridan — they won’t even be slowing down, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Erik Jorgensen — the event provides an opportunity for residents to show support. A Facebook group of Sheridan County trucker supporters accumulated more than 200 members, showing local support.
“These truckers are actually doing something by making people aware of these mandates and the toll it takes on them,” said Sheridan resident David Kuzara, who plans to show his support by hanging three American flags where they can be seen by passing truckers. “I think we should support people that do things in an extremely peaceful way while drawing people’s attention to these important issues.”
The Facebook group is organized by Sheridan resident Michelle, who is Canadian and was inspired by the protests happening in her home country. Michelle spoke to The Sheridan Press using an alias due to circumstances unrelated to this story.
“I’ve been watching my friends and family participate in these protests back in Canada, so when I found out they were going to do something here, I just had this passion to get the community involved the best way I could,” Michelle said. “Enough is enough. The Canadian in me has reached my breaking point with these mandates. Organizing this group of people in Sheridan is just my way of contributing to the peaceful protest.”
The U.S. truckers passing through Sheridan are showing solidarity with a group of Canadian truckers who decided in mid-January to launch the protest, with truckers and supporters converging in the capital city of Ottawa in a peaceful protest.
The group’s goal was to compel the government in Canada to repeal vaccine mandates — including one that applied to truckers as of Jan. 15 — and other social restrictions, such as a ban on unvaccinated people from going to restaurants, bars and gyms.
“Freedom is constantly at war with those who want to limit it, and it must be defended,” a statement on the group’s Facebook page said. “We have an opportunity for all of us to come together irrespective of our differences and do what is needed to ensure our freedoms are protected now and for future generations.”
The U.S. truckers are also protesting their own country’s vaccine mandates, Michelle said.
“It all started with Canada taking the stand and since then countries have adopted the idea,” Michelle wrote on the Sheridan Freedom Convoy Facebook page. “The last straw was when (U.S. President Joseph) Biden and (Canadian Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau decided that truckers could no longer cross the Canadian/U.S. border without a vaccine, and after two years of them freely doing so to keep our economy going. One too many mandates too far. The convoy organizers have made it very clear this is for every mother, trucker, nurse, child etc. This is not an anti-vax convoy. This is about the mandates infringing on our rights as citizens.”
An estimated 12,000 drivers could be prohibited from entering the United States under the mandate that took effect last month, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance.
Jorgensen said he has been in contact with protest organizers, and he is currently expecting the convoy to include between 200 and 300 trucks and as many as 1,000 passenger cars joining the convoy in solidarity and support.
The port-of-entry outside Sheridan will be closed briefly Thursday morning to avoid confusion about where truckers should go, Jorgensen said.
“We are going to be closing the port-of-entry for that little bit of time, just to help alleviate confusion there,” Jorgensen said during a Feb. 28 Sheridan County Commission meeting. “We don’t want some of the trucks to think they have to pull in even though they don’t have a load.”
Jorgensen said the truckers have been “very respectful” and “want to know the rules so they’re not causing any issues” as they pass through the state. He said he doesn’t anticipate any issues, but if there are any, they might be caused by passenger cars.
“Honestly probably my biggest concern with this entire thing is people will want to drive up and down the interstate, dive in the median and get stuck because it’s good and muddy right now,” Jorgensen said. “So that’s my biggest concern: the people I don’t know about who want to interject themselves in the convoy.”
Kuzara said the local group plans to mostly show their support from the sidelines.
“I think everybody in the group is pretty good about not wanting to cause any problems,” Kuzara said. “We just want to support the truckers, not interfere with them.”
Michelle said the group of Sheridan supporters plans to show their support not only by cheering and providing moral support as the truckers drive through town, but also by providing donations of food, supplies and money. Donations will be driven to Gillette — where the convoy will be stopping to refuel their trucks — and distributed to truckers early Thursday afternoon.
Sheridan residents will gather near Exit 20 of I-90 to show their support for the truckers around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Michelle said. The event will be followed by a time of prayer.