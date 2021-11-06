SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is instituting a new system for tracking hunter education certification and classes this winter, but the program’s goals remain the same.
“One of the main tenets of hunter education focuses on teaching new hunters, and people who may be curious about hunting, how to develop a strong sense of ethics and responsibility,” Sara DiRienzo with WGFD said. “It’s a big responsibility to hunt, and there are lots of ethical choices to make when hunting and in the field. It’s really motivating when those main tenets of hunter education resonate with people and leave a long lasting impression.”
WGFD is moving this year to a new system for tracking hunter education certifications and classes, which the state agency said will simplify class registration and improve customer service.
“The changes that we’re making are not necessarily programmatic but are related to the customer service aspect of what we offer,” DiRienzo said. “The main goal is to make it easier for people to sign up for classes, to make it easier for all of our volunteer instructors to manage classes in their own communities and to offer classes more easily to folks.”
In Wyoming, it’s a requirement that everyone born after Jan. 1, 1966, pass a hunter education course and carry proof of completion in the field whenever hunting. For many people who take hunter education in Wyoming, proof — by way of an individualized hunter education number — is printed on hunting licenses.
However, students who took the course years ago do not have a hunter education number in the licensing system and must carry the card. Hunters who don’t have a Wyoming hunter education number printed on their hunting licenses can enter a request online to add it, DiRienzo said.
Any student who completed hunter education in Wyoming before Oct. 15, 2021, will have until the end of the year to print off a free replacement paper copy of their hunter education card. Students can save and print as many copies as they need on the WGFD website. Beginning Jan. 1, replacement cards will only be available in a plastic version for $10. Those cards will be durable and around the size of a drivers license.
Hunter education is a lifetime certification, and each year, nearly 5,000 youth and adults complete hunter education in Wyoming. The program is supported by up to 360 volunteer instructors statewide.
“Lots of people take hunter ed in Wyoming for a variety of reasons,” DiRienzo said. “Just because someone takes hunters ed doesn’t mean they will immediately start hunting, but sometimes it does. Hunter education doesn’t teach you everything you need to know about hunting, but you learn the basic safety aspects, and we are really hopeful that people who take hunter ed are excited after they complete that course to go hunting.”
The main priority of hunter education is to give people enough information to feel confident and safe in the field, she continued.
“Some of that does include wildlife identification and firearms safety. It is a broad safety message when it comes to hunter education, but lots of it has to do with feeling confident and safe outdoors. How to cross a fence with a firearm, and the rules about how to aim and make sure there is nothing behind your target,” she explained.
In Wyoming, hunter education is taught by volunteers, and WGFD is looking for additional volunteer teachers. Classes are often community-based or offered in schools. WGFD offers an online option but online participants must complete an in-person field day to receive certification.
“There are a lot of options for folks to get their education training,” DiRienzo said.
In Sheridan, hunter education classes are taught by volunteers according to their personal and work schedules, according to Christina Schmidt, WGFD public information specialist in the Sheridan region. New classes are listed online as soon as they are set. If a hunter education class is not available in your area, check frequently for a new listing, Schmidt said.
While hunter ed is a start, there is a lot more to hunting than what anyone can teach in beginning hunter ed, DiRienzo said.
“What people really need is a mentor to help them take that next step, and someone who can really show them how to utilize those skills on the ground,” she said.
There are several programs with WGFD that pair new hunters with experienced hunters. There is the Becoming an Outdoors Woman hunting program, family camps at the WGFD facility in Dubois and a WY Hunt Fish mentorship program that helps people learn practical skills and apply them on the ground.
“But some of the best mentorship opportunities are really organic: getting involved in your local communities and your local NGO conservation groups,” DiRienzo said. “They’re a great place to find mentors and like-minded people who care about continuing the hunting heritage of Wyoming.”