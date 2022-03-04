SHERIDAN — A hunter education class will be held in Sheridan March 10-12.
Each class is limited to 35 students with all registration done online on a first-come, first-served basis.
To reserve a space, see wgfd.wyo.gov/education and click on the “hunter education classes” link.
The March class will run March 10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., March 11 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and March 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheridan High School library.
Attendees should bring a pen/pencil, a water bottle with lid, non-messy snacks and warm clothing for going outside for activities. A one-hour lunch break is scheduled on the Saturday classes.
There is no minimum age restriction for participants, but course material is written at a fourth-grade level. Children 12 or younger must be accompanied by an adult for the entirety of the class. Students must participate in every session and pass a test at the end to earn their hunter education certificate.
In addition to traditional in person classes, there is an online class option and an option to enroll in the hunter mentor program.
For more information on these programs, see wgfd.wyo.gov/education.