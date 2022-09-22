Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.