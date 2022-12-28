Birds_MO 003.jpg
Turkeys peck through the snow in search of a meal Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. Jan. 3 the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.

Resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk, deer, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and spring wild turkey. The first deadline is Jan. 31 for nonresident elk and resident and nonresident spring wild turkey. It’s also the deadline for the Wyoming Super Tag raffle.

