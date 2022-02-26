SHERIDAN — Hunting applications opened Jan. 3, and Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff is inundated with questions around this time, WGFD Information and Education Specialist Christina Schmidt said.
“Our wardens, biologists and front desk get a lot of the same questions year after year,” she said.
Those questions come from hunters, who must make many decisions at the start of hunting season about hunting areas, license types, location, season dates, drawing odds and success rates of a particular area.
In response to inquiries about the application process, Schmidt said WGFD created a Hunt Planner: an interactive way to access data and maps from prospective areas. WGFD staff revamped the program, accessible on WGFD’s website, two to three years ago and “it’s very detailed,” Schmidt said.
“We try to provide as much background information for hunters as possible,” Schmidt added.
The Hunt Planner includes maps, information on draw odds and harvest success rates for every species and every hunt area.
The data for the Hunt Planner compiles draw-odd records —dating back to 2010 — and data from the field, biologist check stations and harvest surveys.
“Biologists run check stations during the fall and they visit with hunters and collect a lot of data there,” said Lori Roe, WGFD Sheridan Region office manager.
In addition, harvest surveys sent out to hunters gathers more information about the various species, length and success of hunts. This data is used to update the Hunt Planner and contributes to the data used to set seasons. This March, wardens and biologists will make season proposals for the upcoming fall.
The Hunt Planner includes application deadline details for various tags.
If a community member still has questions, WGFD will hold an informal open house at the Game and Fish Regional Office March 22. The public can drop in at any time and visit with local wardens and biologists to pose questions or provide comments regarding the proposed seasons.
March 29 WGFD will host a final, formal season setting presentation. Public comments at the meeting, as well as written and online comments submitted to the WGFD will be proffered to the Game and Fish Commision to consider.
In April the Game and Fish Commision will finalize the seasons and they will be posted online, May 1.