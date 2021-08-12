SHERIDAN — USA Today-bestselling author Pamela Fagan Hutchins will be at Jackalope Ranch Cafe from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Pamela is the author of the "Patrick Flint Wyoming Mystery" series as well as the "What Doesn't Kill You" series of romantic mysteries. She is a past winner of the Silver Falchion Award for best mystery in the United States and many other awards. She has over 3 million copies of her books in print.
For more information, contact info@skipjackpublishing.com.
Jackalope Ranch is located at 35 N. Main St.