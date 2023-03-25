SHERIDAN — In a recent motor vehicle crash, Sheridan Fire-Rescue utilized multiple hydraulic extrication tools to free the driver from the wreckage. The use of hydraulic extrication tools helps fire crews to cut and pry through materials that might otherwise be unmoving in critical, life-saving moments.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue has two sets of hydraulic extrication tools at its disposal, one older and one more up to date. Both sets include three tools — the Jaws of Life, a spreading tool that opens like a claw to pry apart heavy objects such as thick metal and car parts; the cutters, a similarly shaped tool with inward-facing blades which clamp shut to cut through material such as wires, metal and wood; and the ram, another spreading tool with a bar-like shape. The ram has teethed ends that can be planted against or between a surface to spread materials apart and hold them in place, commonly used to push up collapsed vehicle dashboards.
SFR used all three of these tools to assist in a crash March 15. A vehicle collided with a tree on Pass Creek Road, crumpling the front end of the vehicle in such a way that the driver’s legs were pinned beneath the dashboard, preventing escape from the wreckage, according to a press release from SFR Capt. Chad Brutlag.
According to firefighter Andy Fried, who was at the scene of the crash, the cutters were used to remove the door from the vehicle, allowing the fire crew access to the inside of the vehicle. The Jaws of Life and ram tools were then used to lift the dashboard, freeing the driver.
“In combination with using these tools, even in the wreck that we did the extrication on last week, we were able to use some of the hand tools in a manner that many of us haven’t used,” Fried said. “In that case, it was very handy to have…some ranchers out there that were able to help us use their tractor. Sometimes it’s not necessarily about the tools we have but the tools we can acquire from the surrounding area.”
SFR fire engines are equipped with hydraulic extrication tools at all times, as there’s no telling when they might need to be used until arrival on scene, Fried said. Fried added extrication tools aren’t needed often within city limits, but crashes on the interstate or rural roads can get especially gnarly and tricky to untangle, requiring the hydraulic power.
Fried said extrication tools can be instrumental in tackling jobs that otherwise couldn’t be handled with human strength alone. The hydraulic power of SFR’s extrication tools can make quick work of materials that might be unmoving by other means.
“Unfortunately for us, as safety increases, a lot of the materials [vehicle manufacturers are] using are becoming harder and harder for us to cut through,” Fried said. “With some ingenuity and the proper use of these tools, we can cut through just about anything.”
