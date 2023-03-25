SHERIDAN — In a recent motor vehicle crash, Sheridan Fire-Rescue utilized multiple hydraulic extrication tools to free the driver from the wreckage. The use of hydraulic extrication tools helps fire crews to cut and pry through materials that might otherwise be unmoving in critical, life-saving moments.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue has two sets of hydraulic extrication tools at its disposal, one older and one more up to date. Both sets include three tools — the Jaws of Life, a spreading tool that opens like a claw to pry apart heavy objects such as thick metal and car parts; the cutters, a similarly shaped tool with inward-facing blades which clamp shut to cut through material such as wires, metal and wood; and the ram, another spreading tool with a bar-like shape. The ram has teethed ends that can be planted against or between a surface to spread materials apart and hold them in place, commonly used to push up collapsed vehicle dashboards.

