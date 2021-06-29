SHERIDAN — A tractor trailer fire temporarily closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 on Tuesday afternoon.
One lane of the interstate was reopened by 4:20 p.m.
The fire occurred near mile marker 7 on Interstate 90, and personnel from Wyoming Highway Patrol, Dayton and Ranchester volunteer fire departments as well as Rocky Mountain Ambulance responded to the scene.
According to a report from one first responder, the occupants of the tractor trailer were able to exit the vehicle without injury.
This is a developing story and additional information will be shared as it is available.