Vehicle fire
A tractor trailer fire near mile marker 7 of Interstate 90 closed the eastbound lanes Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

 Courtesy photo | Jeff Barron

SHERIDAN — A tractor trailer fire temporarily closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 on Tuesday afternoon. 

One lane of the interstate was reopened by 4:20 p.m.  

The fire occurred near mile marker 7 on Interstate 90, and personnel from Wyoming Highway Patrol, Dayton and Ranchester volunteer fire departments as well as Rocky Mountain Ambulance responded to the scene.

According to a report from one first responder, the occupants of the tractor trailer were able to exit the vehicle without injury. 

This is a developing story and additional information will be shared as it is available.

