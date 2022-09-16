Editor's Note

This is the first installment of a seven-part series reported throughout 2022 explaining the Title 25 process in Wyoming, including issues within the system and how it impacts the lives of Wyoming residents.

Content warning: This article includes information about suicide, self-harm and mental health crises.

SHERIDAN — Like many veterans, Charlie Falkis, a 20-something with a mop of dark hair, moved to Sheridan to live closer to the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

