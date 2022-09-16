Content warning: This article includes information about suicide, self-harm and mental health crises.
SHERIDAN — Like many veterans, Charlie Falkis, a 20-something with a mop of dark hair, moved to Sheridan to live closer to the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
Falkis has been diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder, major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder. He’s a self-described overthinker, cautious and hypervigilant, and sometimes experiences panic attacks.
At points in Falkis’ life, his mental health issues have surpassed his control. As an active duty member of the military, Falkis was hospitalized seven times for mental health concerns. After his discharge, he was hospitalized five or six more times at a VA facility in Virginia.
His condition grew so acute his VA therapist in Virginia recommended the Sheridan VA, and despite never having heard of Sheridan before, Falkis applied for and enrolled in one of the facility’s residential treatment programs. After completing the program, he decided to stay in Sheridan to be close to the facility.
But Falkis’ mental health struggles didn’t disappear with proximity to VA care. Since moving to Wyoming, Falkis has been hospitalized twice through the state’s involuntary commitment statute, Title 25. The law can affect anyone in the state, not just individuals in VA care.
The first time was in 2017 or 2018, Falkis said. He was 23 years old. Depression and anxiety crept in despite seeing a therapist up to three times per week and a psychiatrist every other week, despite his support groups and intensive outpatient treatment.
At the time, Falkis could not imagine a future for himself. He spent his days restless, overstimulated by day-to-day life. He actively harmed himself.
He experienced dissociative episodes multiple times each week. The episodes felt like flashbacks, Falkis said, but not the romantic, movie-style ones. Instead, he felt stuck in his own head, unable to accept input from his surroundings and watching traumatic events from his past happen over and over.
“It [was] like being stuck in a looping nightmare,” Falkis said.
One day during this period, Falkis attempted suicide via medication overdose. He went to the Sheridan VA for treatment.
Although he initially appeared at the VA for treatment, Sheridan VA officials transported Falkis to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for medical stabilization to neutralize the effects of the medication he’d taken. Shortly after, he returned to the Sheridan VA for follow-up psychiatric treatment.
VA officials provided Falkis with two options. Either he could enter Sheridan VA treatment voluntarily or Sheridan VA officials could impose a Title 25 hold — an involuntary hold — upon him. If a veteran is determined to be a risk of imminent harm to themself or others while in VA care and does not wish to enter an inpatient unit voluntarily, Sheridan VA licensed independent practitioners can initiate Title 25 hold processes, VA Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor Jennifer Fairbanks said.
Falkis worried about how long a Title 25 hold might last. Although Wyoming law requires evaluation by the legal system after just three days of involuntary commitment, Falkis had heard rumors that initial involuntary holds could last 30 to 45 days.
“I don’t want to be here for 45 days,” he thought.
He committed himself voluntarily to inpatient treatment on the Sheridan VA’s acute psychiatric unit.
But as he began treatment at the Sheridan VA, Falkis’ mental health deteriorated. Being back in acute psychiatric care made his self-esteem plummet. He didn’t find many opportunities for social interaction — most of his fellow patients were experiencing mental health crises of their own and Falkis found it difficult to engage with them. He felt self-conscious talking to nurses, knowing they might include his disclosures in shift notes.
“I just had so much time to spend in my own head,” Falkis said.
Besides, Falkis said, it’s bleak in there. Plastic-furniture-filled rooms and white walls blended together in the unit. He spent his outdoor time in a fenced-in walkway.
Five days after voluntarily admitting himself to the Sheridan VA’s acute psychiatric unit, Falkis was involuntarily committed on a Title 25 hold.
Falkis’ memory of the process is hazy; he was dissociative — or disconnected from reality — at the time. He remembers being sedated.
He also remembers Sheridan VA police arriving during the incident. Acting Sheridan VA Police Chief Jason Tapp confirmed VA police will assist medical staff during involuntary commitment proceedings by maintaining a safe environment for patients deemed a flight risk or a potential for physical violence.
Five days after the involuntary hold was initiated, Falkis went before the judge. Although Title 25 requires a hearing within 72 hours of the imposition of the hold, that 72-hour period excludes weekends and holidays. Falkis’ commitment straddled the weekend.
As he sat in a Sheridan VA private conference room, surrounded by a judge and pair of attorneys, Falkis felt intimidated. He had only spoken with his attorney for five minutes. He spoke to the judge for about five minutes more, answering one or two questions.
According to Clint Beaver, the deputy Sheridan County and prosecuting attorney responsible for representing the state in Title 25 hearings, this process now takes place via video conferencing software.
Throughout the hearing, Falkis worried. He knew he was a risk to himself at the time but remained concerned about being locked away forever. No one had explained to Falkis that, at this point in the process, he could only be hospitalized for up to another 10 days before an additional hearing would be required. He felt he needed to convince the judge not to lengthen the hold.
“I just need to convince this person that I am of sound mind,” Falkis recalled thinking.
The judge ordered he be held for an additional 72 hours. The entire hearing, Falkis said, lasted between five and seven minutes, and he didn’t understand some of the words the attorneys or the judge used.
For about an hour after the hearing, Falkis spoke with a Sheridan VA social worker, breaking down the meaning of what he’d heard in the hearing and reviewing paperwork generated by it.
Even after discussing his circumstances with the social worker, Falkis felt angry, like a failure.
“It’s hard as a patient knowing that someone who has never seen you in your life before is going to make this decision about what’s going to happen to you…I felt like I hadn’t been heard. I felt incompetent,” Falkis said.
For the first 24 hours after the hearing, these thoughts gnawed at Falkis. His mental health deteriorated again.
But two days after the hearing, Falkis came to grips with the reality of his confinement and focused on improving himself, getting himself sufficiently well to leave the unit.
By the time he left the Sheridan VA — he voluntarily stayed a few extra days to make sure he would be safe at home — Falkis’ suicidal thoughts had subsided slightly. He could focus again, and new medications rounded out his thoughts and emotions. He was more even-keeled than when he first entered the acute psychiatric unit 10 days earlier.
A year later, Falkis returned to the Sheridan VA after another suicide attempt. He went through the cycle — arrival at the Sheridan VA, initiation of involuntary commitment, another hearing, another court-imposed additional 72 hours — once more.
This time, Falkis was much more comfortable. He felt the Sheridan VA staff knew him better, and he worried less about being locked away indefinitely. With the help of a therapist, Falkis said he focused on concrete sensory actions to calm himself down. He learned to freeze oranges, to keep essential oils or other strong smells on hand, to recall key words or phrases that could get his attention, all of which helped draw Falkis’ mind back to the present through touch, smell and sound.
He was discharged from the Sheridan VA after just three days the second time, with follow-up appointments in place and a new therapy group to join at the Sheridan VA.
There are things Falkis would change about his involuntary stays at the Sheridan VA. He would increase the level of active care people receive while hospitalized; too much down time in the acute psychiatric unit left him withdrawn and worsened his mental health.
He would increase the amount of aftercare provided following involuntary commitment. Although Falkis had access to follow-up appointments and additional forms of therapy through the Sheridan VA — opportunities not everyone has — he said there are few easy transitions between in- and outpatient programs, and it can be challenging to maintain mental health without proper follow-through.
“For a lot of people, mental health is a lifelong process,” Falkis said.
But Falkis is not the only one who wants to see changes to this system.
Law enforcement and health care professionals across Sheridan County have long lamented parts of the system that twice involuntarily committed Falkis. So how does the Title 25 process work? And crucially, what needs to change to ensure people like Falkis are treated justly, promptly and with dignity throughout that process?