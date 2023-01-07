cold weather thermometer ice snow stock freezing
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District and Wyoming Mountain Guides are working together to offer a day trip to Shell Canyon for youth to learn how to ice climb with experienced outdoor professionals Jan. 21.

Transportation and ice climbing equipment is provided; participants must bring a backpack with a lunch, snacks, water and plenty of warm winter clothes (hat, jacket, gloves, snow pants, boots, etc.). 

