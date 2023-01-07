SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District and Wyoming Mountain Guides are working together to offer a day trip to Shell Canyon for youth to learn how to ice climb with experienced outdoor professionals Jan. 21.
Transportation and ice climbing equipment is provided; participants must bring a backpack with a lunch, snacks, water and plenty of warm winter clothes (hat, jacket, gloves, snow pants, boots, etc.).
The trip is intended for youth ages 12-16. The fee is $100 per participant and includes transportation and ice climbing equipment.
The event lasts from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drop off youth at Sheridan Recreation District office.
The day’s events include:
• 9 a.m.: Meet Wyoming Mountain Guides at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, drive to Shell Canyon
• 9:30 a.m.: Gear up and hike to waterfall
• 10 a.m.: Risk management and safety skills for top rope climbing
• 10:15 a.m.: Foundational ice climbing technique lesson
• 10:30 a.m. to noon: Top rope ice climbing
• Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Lunch break
• 12:30 p.m.: Efficient ice climbing movement lesson
• 1-2:30 p.m.: Top rope ice climbing
• 4:30 p.m.: Arrive at Sheridan Recreation District office
Sign up online or in person at the Sheridan Recreation District at 1579 Thorne-Rider Park or call 307-674-6421. Supplies needed include a backpack, water bottle, lunch, extra snacks and warm winter clothes (hat, jacket, gloves, snowpants, boots, etc.).
Contact McKoy Feland, program supervisor, with any questions at 307-674-6421.