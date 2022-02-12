SHERIDAN — Despite warm temperatures, experts say the ice at Lake DeSmet is good, and hopefully will hold out a while longer.
“We’re always a little wary about telling people conditions are good, because ice is chronically unpredictable,” Paul Mavrakis, regional fisheries supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. “But several of our guys were out there recently, and they had a foot of good, clear ice.”
The second annual Rotary Club of Sheridan Ice Fishing Derby is scheduled from sun up to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Lake DeSmet. Last year’s event was a success, with over 300 participants, and organizers expect even more this year.
“For now, I would guess that our nighttimes are still long enough that, even with a few 60-degree days, the ice will hold together for that event,” Mavrakis said.
It’s possible to catch Kokanee salmon at depths from 60-80 feet, where anglers can also find lake trout, Mavrakis said.
In shallower water, people often catch rainbow, cutthroat and walleye. For anglers hoping to fish with live bait, past shortages should have eased, even since Christmas. In December, a bait supplier in Arkansas was unavailable for a week or so, meaning those who didn’t stock up were left without minnows, Mavrakis said. Since then, though, he said he has not heard of any bait shortages.
Last year, the fishing derby brought participants from Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette and Montana, and bait shops are planning ahead to avoid running out of bait. Ron Lee, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports store manager, said that he has pre-ordered a delivery for Feb. 26.
“We don’t foresee any shortage on the minnows. We have pre-ordered our delivery already for this weekend, and have increased it substantially from last year,” Lee said. “We misjudged the popularity of the event last year, and it was unheard of numbers. We were thinking maybe 100, 150, and this year I think it will be even bigger.”
Lee said the store has a new tank for holding capacity, and added that the Story Store also sells live bait. For anglers traveling from the south, the Sports Lure in Buffalo also sells live bait. Jamie Todd of the Sports Lure said because of trucking delays and weather, her store was alerted that the first batch of live minnows they would receive this season could die in transit, but that was a one-time occurrence.
“We haven’t had a shortage as such, and we don’t have an issue so far as getting bait,” Todd said.
According to the Ice Fishing Derby organizer Megan Powers, there are four categories of fish to catch at the event, including Kokanee salmon, perch, walleye and trout.
“It can be hard to gauge with the colder water what depth each type is at, but experienced anglers seem to be able to find out where they are,” she said.
The angler to catch the largest fish per category will be awarded $1,000. Second place is $300 and third is $200.
“That is $6,000 in giveaway prizes, and we also have 200 tagged fish worth $50 each that will be going in the lake soon,” Powers said.
Neither Lee or Powers could remember when exactly the last ice fishing derby was held at Lake DeSmet.
“It really was a super hit last year for the Rotary. We sold a lot of minnows, and people come pick up other fishing accessories,” Lee said. “But just seeing those ice huts scattered across the lake, it was impressive. They hold them in other parts of the state and they all do well, but we hadn’t had an ice fishing tournament in I don’t know how long.”
Powers said 2021 was the perfect year to start the derby, because people could gather outside and set up huts at safe distances from one another, but still gather and spend time outdoors.
“If you are a resident of Wyoming, most likely, you are outdoorsy. Winter always brings the blues, but ice fishing brings an opportunity to get out and embrace the weather and the elements,” Powers said.
All funds raised will go to the Sheridan Rotary Foundation for service projects, she said. Last year, proceeds went toward gutter bins on Main Street and filtration systems throughout downtown, which collect pollution and protect local creeks and streams.
“It is perfect that the activities partner so well,” Powers said.