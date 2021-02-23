01-04-21 polar plunge 6web.jpg
Buy Now

Several folks warm up on the banks of Lake DeSmet as others sprint into the icy waters for the 2021 Polar Plunge Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan's Rotary Club will host an ice fishing derby Saturday. 

Beginning at sunrise, participants have a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize. Anglers fishing on Lake DeSmet Saturday have a chance to catch 200 tagged fish. 

Each tag is worth $50. Large-sum winners will receive $1,000 for the longest fish in four categories; $300 for second-longest fish in four categories and $200 for third-longest fish in four categories. 

To register and see official rules and details, see rotaryicefishingderby.eventbrite.com

Tags

Recommended for you