SHERIDAN — Sheridan's Rotary Club will host an ice fishing derby Saturday.
Beginning at sunrise, participants have a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize. Anglers fishing on Lake DeSmet Saturday have a chance to catch 200 tagged fish.
Each tag is worth $50. Large-sum winners will receive $1,000 for the longest fish in four categories; $300 for second-longest fish in four categories and $200 for third-longest fish in four categories.
To register and see official rules and details, see rotaryicefishingderby.eventbrite.com.