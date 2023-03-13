SHERIDAN — Goose Valley Fire Department will host the annual Sheridan Jackalope Jump as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming March 25.
Proceeds raised provide year-round sports training and competition for Special Olympics athletes.
The Jackalope Jump challenges brave Wyomingites at numerous locations around the state to “Be Bold, Go for the Cold!” Individuals, organizations and businesses participate to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. All funds raised go to support programming and events for local athletes as well as more than 1,600 athletes statewide.
Participants raise $100 and will plunge into icy freezing water. Register online at sowy.org. Online registration is free and strongly encouraged for all participants.
Participants raising $100 earn a T-shirt and beanie. Jumpers that raise $750 per person also earn a hydration backpack, and those individuals raising $1,000 or more will get a chance to win one of three $100 Visa gift cards.
Schools and first responders receive beanies after fundraising $50 minimum per person.
Awards to recognize the best costume, largest group and most funds raised are given out during the event.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a nonprofit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship, according to a press release. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all and fostering communities of understanding and respect.