I Voted Sticker (8.15.2022)

Identification will be required for Wyoming voters to cast their votes in Tuesday's primary election.

 Courtesy Photo | Unsplash

SHERIDAN — Tuesday’s primary election marks the first major election in which Wyoming voters will be required to present identification before voting. 

The Legislature added a new addition to Wyoming’s Title 22, which governs voting and elections, during its 2021 general session. Among a nationwide wave of laws aimed at further regulating voting passed after the 2020 election, the law requires voters to present a form of acceptable identification immediately prior to voting at a polling place or absentee polling place. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

