SHERIDAN — Tuesday’s primary election marks the first major election in which Wyoming voters will be required to present identification before voting.
The Legislature added a new addition to Wyoming’s Title 22, which governs voting and elections, during its 2021 general session. Among a nationwide wave of laws aimed at further regulating voting passed after the 2020 election, the law requires voters to present a form of acceptable identification immediately prior to voting at a polling place or absentee polling place.
There are several forms of acceptable identification voters can show at the polls, Sheridan County Elections Supervisor Brenda Kekich indicated. These include:
• a Wyoming driver’s license or identification card
• a tribal identification card
• a driver’s license or identification card from another state
• a University of Wyoming, Wyoming community college or Wyoming public school identification card
• a valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card (Under current law, Medicare and Medicaid identification cards will no longer be accepted as valid forms of identification after 2029.)
Voters who fail to present identification will have to vote provisionally. Provisional ballots are not automatically tabulated. In order to ensure their provisional ballot counts in an election, voters must take an oath in writing to affirm their identities as qualified electors before the close of business the day after an election.
