SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business Retention & Expansion Committee will host the seventh Ignite Conference May 3, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts.
The conference provides the opportunity for professionals at every level to gain ideas, learn best practices and acquire information to spark professional development and business growth.
The conference includes seminars in marketing, human resources, business growth, customer service, leadership and more. The Chamber will partner again with Impact Sheridan to provide a Start-Up Entrepreneurial Track. Attendees will leave with tangible concepts that can be implemented immediately as a business owner, manager or employee.
The cost to attend the conference is $165 for Chamber members and $195 for non-Chamber members.
For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.