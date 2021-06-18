SHERIDAN — Illuminate Church will host its next Ready, Set, Pro event Saturday.
Women will be able to choose professional clothing and receive help from professionals in resume writing and interview skills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Illuminate Church.
If your business is hiring any positions, drop off applications and/or job descriptions to Illuminate Church or email them to info@illuminatesheridan.com.
Gift cards and items may be donated by emailing, as well. Everything for participants is free of charge.
Illuminate Church is located at 38 S. Main St.