SHERIDAN — Institute for Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems is helping to combat invasive grasses in Wyoming.
Brian Mealor, director of the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center, shared an update with Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners during a regular staff meeting Monday on IMAGINE treatments for invasive grasses around Sheridan County and Wyoming.
Mealor said Sheridan County has been the center of research on invasive annual grasses, which typically come from a different continent and alter an ecosystem.
“We’re getting rid of all the bad guys to some extent and replacing them,” Mealor said.
Ventenata, which was rediscovered in 2016, and Medusahead have been at the center of research in Sheridan. Mealor said these species of grass have no redeeming qualities and Sheridan County appeared to be the epicenter of the invasion by these grasses.
Mealor said land with invasive grasses can be recovered, especially in Sheridan County.
“We do workshops around the entire western U.S., and we try to encourage people to do active management before they lose what we call their recovery potential, before they lose the perennial grasses that are there,” Mealor said. “And we are very blessed with a lot of recovery potential in this corner of the state.”
Active management helps promote healthy vegetation and plant life. The treatment process for invasive grasses involves a chemical called Indaziflam, which inhibits root growth, particularly for invasive species of grass.
Mealor also said despite the presence of invasive annual grass species, Wyoming remains one of the most intact grassland ecosystems in the world.
The border between Wyoming and Montana is made especially clear by the presence of invasive grasses on the Montana side of the state line.
“I mean, there’s a definite line. They’ve got it, it’s obvious they have it,” Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller said.
Mealor said Wyoming is more well-equipped to handle invasive species of grass and was able to identify the presence of invasive grasses earlier.
“Wyoming, in all honesty, probably has the highest functioning weed and pest control districts in the western U.S., it’s fantastic, great foresight by our legislators back in the day,” Mealor said.
The weed and pest council was established by the state legislature in the 1970s. It mandates that counties have an effective weed treatment program which Mealor said has led to a stable and proactive weed and pest program in the state.
From 2018 to 2022, about 112,000 acres in Sheridan County have been treated for ventenata and medusahead. Additional information about IMAGINE research can be found at invasivegrasses.com.