SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307 will facilitate a lunch and learn webinar April 13 beginning at noon.
Investor data rooms facilitate the exchange of business information during the due diligence process, which is why data rooms are an important piece of any startup’s fundraising effort. Having a well-organized data room can go a long way in preparing your company to engage with potential investors. Your data room should reflect the strengths and history of your business. If done right, you can present a compelling picture of your venture and expedite the due diligence process.
If you are considering a funding round, this webinar will give you practical advice for your data room. Join presenter Kerri Faber for information on best practices for setting up and using your data room.
Faber is an entrepreneur and strategic leader with more than 20 years of operational leadership including a diverse set of organizational best practices and established growth playbooks for companies ranging from early-stage start-ups to large institutional organizations.
Faber currently serves as the CEO of Echelon Capital and co-founder of Larkley. She also serves on the Board of Directors of State Bank of Wyoming in Green River and is a member of Business Executives for National Security.
For more information, see impact307.org/events.