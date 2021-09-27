SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307, a University of Wyoming program, will host “Trademark Basics for Startups,” a new “Lunch and Learn” series webinar event Sept. 29 from noon to 1 p.m.
Shelby Hughes, founder and owner of Hughes Legal LLC in Laramie, will present the webinar. Register for the webinar online.
Developing a unique brand identity for one’s business is an important part of positioning a startup for success. This presentation will cover the basics of trademarks, including types of trademarks; steps involved in filing a federal trademark application; and other important considerations startups should be aware of before selecting a brand identity.
Hughes focuses her practice on helping businesses protect their unique branding through trademark registrations. Before focusing on trademarks, Hughes practiced family law and represented children as an attorney guardian ad litem in Wyoming. This year, she decided to leave the litigation life and dedicate her efforts to helping businesses thrive by assisting with their trademark needs.
The IMPACT 307 “Lunch and Learn” series is designed to introduce new and existing entrepreneurs to a wide range of business topics. These hourlong educational sessions are held once a month and presented via Zoom.
IMPACT 307, with locations in Casper, Laramie and Sheridan, is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.
For more information on IMPACT 307’s services, call 307-766-6395 or see their website.