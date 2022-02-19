SHERIDAN — Impact 307 will present a lunch and learn webinar Feb. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. The training will focus on licensing intellectual property.
Developing your company’s intellectual property strategy is an important, and often overlooked, area of business development.
IP licensing can be an advantageous method for startups to grow their business, launch new products and services and expand into new geographic markets. In this webinar, attendees will gain a foundational understanding of how IP can be licensed from the perspective of a startup founder.
Joshua Brackett, the lead licensing manager at the University of Wyoming’s Technology Transfer and Research Products Center, will lead the webinar.
To register for the webinar, see uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wcvtakhuRqK4FYwfRQgy1Q.