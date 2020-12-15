SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307, Sheridan's business incubator, will host its inaugural Buffalo High School Start-Up Challenge pitch event this week.
Starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, five BHS student entrepreneurs will present business plans and ideas in front of a panel of judges, competing for $5,000 in seed capital funding to start their ventures. Seed funding comes from IMPACT 307 and five Buffalo businesses.
"We had a number of student applications to the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge, another IMPACT 307 program, and our judges decided that we should create a pitch competition to showcase some of the students and their business ideas," IMPACT Sheridan Director Scot Rendall said about Buffalo students entering the Sheridan contest.
Finalists have been receiving business plans and presentation guidance from IMPACT 307 staff and Kami Kennedy, the head of the BHS business program. EAch presenter will have 15 minutes to make their business plan pitches, followed by judge questioning.
While public is invited to the pitches at the BHS auditorium starting at 3:30 p.m., attendance is limited to 100 people.