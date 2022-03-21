SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307, a University of Wyoming program, will host “How to Raise Money With Wyoming Invests Now (WIN) and Other Securities Exemptions,” a new “Lunch and Learn” series webinar March 23 from noon to 1 p.m.
Matt Confer, CEO and general counsel of Big Spruce Inc., will present the webinar.
Confer runs Big Spruce Inc., a single-family law office based in Jackson, while continuing to represent a few legacy investment funds. Confer is the founder of WyomingWINs, an intrastate equity crowdfunding portal, and serves as a director of more than 20 corporations — primarily in the commercial real estate development and management, and quick-service restaurant industries — located throughout the United States.
Confer is the former chair of the Business Law section of the Wyoming Bar Association and a member of the California Bar Association and Wyoming Bar Association.
The IMPACT 307 Lunch and Learn series is designed to introduce new and existing entrepreneurs to a wide range of business topics. The hourlong educational sessions are held once a month and presented via Zoom.
IMPACT 307, with locations in Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie and Sheridan, is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.
To register for the webinar, go to https://uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A621xL1uQuCgG7i217CzJQ.