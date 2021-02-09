SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307 recently received a grant that will help with operations moving forward.
IMPACT 307 received $2.4 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Recovery assistance grant through the University of Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. The grant, to be matched with $600,000 in local investment, is expected to create 368 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment.
"This grant helps us take elements of our business incubation program statewide," IMPACT Sheridan Executive Director Scot Rendall said in an email to The Sheridan Press. "In Sheridan, we will be hiring an assistant director that will not only provide additional assistance to our Sheridan area entrepreneurs but will work with local governments and economic development organizations in Cody/Powell, Buffalo and Gillette to help provide IMPACT 307 business start-up advisory services in those communities.
"New Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competitions will be launched in Cody and Gillette," he said.