SHERIDAN — Due to forecasted winter weather this weekend, a few events have been rescheduled throughout Sheridan County.
The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System postponed the “We Believe You and We Believe IN You” community event scheduled at the Sheridan YMCA tomorrow.
Organizers are working with community partners on a rescheduled date and will share once solidified.
Organizers postponed the Fort Phil Kearny and Bozeman Trail Association event scheduled for April 24.
Organizers will share a rescheduled date once solidified.