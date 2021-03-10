CHEYENNE — Those hoping to watch the Wyoming House Education Committee discuss early childhood education around 12:40 p.m. March 5 weren’t greeted by the friendly faces of the committee members.
Instead, viewers of the meeting on YouTube were greeted by a drawing of the Capitol building and white letters emblazoned on a blue background: “We are experiencing technical difficulties. Thank you for your patience.”
Those technical difficulties lasted for around four minutes before the meeting resumed. And they served as a reminder that, in this unconventional legislative session — defined by the Legislature’s immediate embrace of technology; a quiet gallery above the Legislative chambers; and newly installed plastic barriers — the unexpected should be expected.
It’s a bold new world, according to Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, and one that has taken some adjusting.
“It’s definitely a different vibe this year,” Biteman said. “There’s not many people here, the energy’s pretty low. It feels very different… It’s weird to say, but I actually miss the lobbyists. I miss the whole process, and I can’t wait for things to get back to normal. Getting more public input, seeing the public in the gallery again. That’s something I always look forward to.”
While last week marked the first week Legislators gathered in person this session, they have conducted the state’s business so far through a unique on-again off-again digital format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
They convened for a single day back in January and reconvened virtually for another eight days in late January and early February. There have also been numerous committee meetings over the past months — all held on Zoom and streamed on the Legislature’s YouTube page.
According to local legislators, that digital format has led to a mix of headaches and triumphs. Several legislators, including Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said the format made legislating difficult since so much of the process was dependent on building interpersonal relationships between legislators, staff, lobbyists and the general public.
“You can only do so much over the internet,” Kinskey said. “At some point, you have to build personal relationships…For the newer legislators especially, I think that was a little bit hard when one of your colleagues is just a postage-stamp-sized face on a screen.”
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, agreed the more impersonal digital format didn’t necessarily lend itself to good legislating.
“It seemed like it was more difficult and slower this year,” Jennings said.
But for every frustration, there was a victory, Kinskey said. For one thing, the on-again, off-again nature of the session actually gave legislators more time to understand the issues at hand.
“It plays heck with your schedule at home, but it actually gives you some time to absorb some of this stuff better,” Kinskey said. “It won’t become a part of the institution, but I think it’s helped to absorb it over a little more time. When you’re being asked to drink a waterfall, it’s good to take some breaks here and there.”
What will likely become a part of future sessions, according to Kinskey, is the ability for Wyoming residents to stream the meetings online.
“I think going forward, there will be a mixture of digital and face-to-face,” Kinskey said. “…The equipment’s installed now. You stand up on the floor and when you turn your mic on, the camera zooms in on you. It’s there. I don’t know why we wouldn’t just continue to do it that way.”
Even when the Legislature returned in-person to the Capitol last week, the virtual element remained. On the morning of March 9, there were four committee meetings streaming live from the Capitol to more than 150 Wyoming residents on YouTube. And that is a victory for government transparency, Kinskey said.
“These are not Academy Award-winning performances,” Kinskey joked. “And very few people will tap into any portion of it, but just the fact that they can and the transparency is there is helpful for a Republican and Democratic form of government.”
Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, noted the Legislature has seen unprecedented public participation in committee meetings this year, largely because people don’t have to travel across the state to share their testimony with the Legislature.
“I think that will change how we do committee meetings going forward,” Crago said. “I have the sneaking suspicion that people will continue to appear digitally for committee meetings, if for nothing else, the public. Somebody that lives in Buffalo, for example, doesn’t have to drive to Cheyenne to testify. It really helps public involvement in the process. So that part of it, I think, will stay. I think it was helpful.”
Kinskey compared the digital meetings to a recent legislative discussion about printing public notices in newspapers. Both the public notices and digital meetings provide much-needed government transparency, Kinskey said. And to take steps backward at this point would be a disservice to the people of the state.
“You don’t have to watch our meetings just like you don’t have to read the legal notices,” Kinskey said. “You just have to be able to. If there’s one good thing that has come out of this pandemic, it is that our citizens now have that ability.”