SHERIDAN — It’s easy to take water for granted: Turn a faucet on and fresh water pours out. But 2021 has the potential to be the driest of all of the drought years in the last century, and one of the driest of the last millennium, according to climate scientists at UCLA.
“Water, especially usable freshwater, is not nearly as available as it would seem,” Maggie DeFosse, Sheridan Community Land Trust Watershed Health AmeriCorps member said. “Less than 3% of the earth’s water resources are freshwater. And even from that tiny percentage, a majority is still not usable for us in our day-to-day lives.”
DeFosse has been tasked with working on SCLT’s nascent watershed health program, and during a recent 3rd Thursday, she shared tips for using water more efficiently at home. That may mean simply turning off the faucet while you brush your teeth or only running the dishwasher when it’s full.
“It’s important to save water on things like laundry and cooking and gardening not only to preserve this resource that is truly so precious, but also to remind people of its value,” DeFosse said.
Gov. Mark Gordon recently launched a new Wyoming Drought Resources website, and it shows that the southeastern corner of Sheridan County is in an extreme drought. Much of the county is rated as “abnormally dry,” but over half of Campbell County and the eastern part of Johnson County was classified as in extreme drought June 22. Close to 90% of the western region of the U.S. is experiencing drought conditions, and more than 50% of that area is experiencing “severe to exceptional” drought, according to a June 17 seasonal outlook valid through September released by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.
“With drought deepening, wildfires springing up and an all-time recorded high temp, it’s a reminder that it’s important for all of us to utilize water ways that help an essential resource become more resilient in an ever-changing world,” said Chris Vrba with the SCLT.
Wyoming’s domestic water use is double the national average, according to the SCLT.
“This was a surprising statistic to learn, and at first glance I thought I’d misread it,” DeFosse said. “Overall, I think it is largely due to the climate in this area. … We have to use sprinklers and hoses, and in doing so we increase our domestic water use.”
States like Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Colorado face frequent droughts, and they are also states that have seen rapid population growth with projected continued growth.
“That’s likely to mean even more folks using the same ‘pool’ of domestic water. Because of this, I do think it’s important that folks try to always be aware of their home water consumption, especially during a drought,” she said. “We all waste water sometimes. It’s not something that can be entirely avoided. Still, there are many options out there for people to make small changes, conserve where they can, and continue to educate themselves about the importance and availability of water to our planet.”
Gordon’s new website provides detailed, updated information on drought conditions in the state. Wyoming has been experiencing drought conditions since 2020, and this past winter’s average snowpack “did not alleviate dry soil conditions that existed entering the winter,” according to the governor’s office.
“Discussion began last year about putting together this website, and as we started to go into the fall, it was not looking like (2021) was going to improve all that much,” said Beth Callaway, natural resources senior policy advisor for the governor.
The new site provides resources for specific sectors impacted by drought, including agriculture, tourism, recreation, municipalities and water utilities. It also offers information on federal and state resources and assistance available to those impacted by drought.
“We’re not creating any new programs, but we are putting all this information into one place,” Callaway said. “As more information about conditions arises, and more tools become available, we will hopefully make it as useful as possible to everyone who is interested.”
She said the site will largely find an audience among those who are economically impacted by dry conditions, but that drought also has an impact on the recreation and tourism in Wyoming. Ultimately there is no one-size-fits-all solution to any natural resource challenge, DeFosse said, but educational efforts are a starting point.
“All these resources share a similar goal of reinforcing the importance of water and the role it plays in our lives,” she said. “Especially in places where water is particularly precious, both due to the role it plays in people’s livelihoods and the amount available from year to year, I think the best starting point is for people to engage with these ideas.”
Educating the public about ways to waste less water might not make a huge impact on its own toward improving the watershed health of this region, but it is a step in the right direction.
“We can remind people all day long to avoid watering lawns at noon, but it won’t make a difference until people start doing it,” DeFosse said. “We are starting with education, but after that we need to be opening up discussions and encouraging people to engage with these ideas.”