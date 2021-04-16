SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature ended its 66th session earlier this month with 162 bills signed into law so far by Gov. Mark Gordon.
But, during a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce lunch Wednesday, Sheridan County’s legislators spent most of their time discussing the bill that got away: House Bill 173, an education funding bill touted as a potential answer to the $300 million structural deficit in the state’s education funding model.
This is the bill Gov. Mark Gordon tasked the Legislature with passing during his State of the State address in early March.
“The handwriting is on the wall,” Gordon said during the address. “The can we kick down the road every year is broken. We have to deal with this issue.”
But the bill failed — stalled due to a fundamental difference in the House and Senate approaches to fixing the deficit — and the Legislature kept on kicking.
“In a sense, we definitely did kind of punt on some of these issues,” Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said during the Chamber lunch.
What allowed the Legislature to punt on education, according to Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was an influx in one-time funds from President Joseph Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The state is expecting roughly $1.7 billion from the federal government, with $303 million going specifically to the K-12 education system. The Legislature plans on holding a special session in July to allocate those federal relief funds.
Of the $303 million in Biden’s rescue funds for schools, Sheridan County School District 2 should expect roughly $8.5 million, while Sheridan County School District 1 should expect roughly $1 million and Sheridan County School District 3 should expect $400,000, Kinskey said.
It’s good news, he said, but he was also quick to point out the dollars were a “temporary one-time solution” — more of a Band-Aid than a life-saving surgery.
Especially in light of the Biden Administration’s recent ban on oil and gas leasing, which the state has historically relied on to fund the bulk of its education budget, the Legislature will need to find new education funding solutions sooner than later, Kinskey said.
“All this money is temporary, it’s one-time, it’s being printed as we speak,” Kinskey said. “…So where do we go from here in our community? That’s really what we need to figure out.”
The Legislature is restarting its education funding discussion after House Bill 173 fell apart in the final hours of the legislative session. According to Wyoming Senate Education Committee Member Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, the bill failed due to fundamental differences between the Senate, which desired deep funding cuts, and the House, which aimed to minimize budget cuts by introducing new revenues such as a 0.5% sales tax increase.
“We’re at the point now where we’re really running through our savings, and we need to get the costs under control,” Biteman said. “That’s what we tried to do in the recalibration bill on the Senate side. The House had different ideas with a tax increase. But ultimately negotiations stalled out at the end, and we didn’t get a bill at all.”
While the ultimate solution for education funding is unclear, Biteman said a decision would need to be made sooner than later.
“What we do know is we’re running up deficits year after year, and they’re getting bigger,” Biteman said. “…If we keep kicking that can like we’re doing, that cliff is going to be substantial. It’s serious folks. We’ve got a serious problem, and we’ve got to address it. So in the interim, that’s what we’re going to be working on.”