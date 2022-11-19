L_H Industrial_KC 001.jpg
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon addresses Sheridan area business professionals at L&H Industrial Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. 

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon released his proposed supplemental budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year Friday, emphasizing the state’s need to put additional money into savings and fight inflation.

While the most recent outlook for the state’s revenues painted a rosier than expected picture, Gordon cautioned against overspending. The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected all of the state’s major revenue streams would provide an extra $329 million to the general fund and budget reserve account for the current fiscal year. The total estimate for the 2023-2024 biennium increased by close to $738 million since January.

