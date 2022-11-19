SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon released his proposed supplemental budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year Friday, emphasizing the state’s need to put additional money into savings and fight inflation.
While the most recent outlook for the state’s revenues painted a rosier than expected picture, Gordon cautioned against overspending. The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected all of the state’s major revenue streams would provide an extra $329 million to the general fund and budget reserve account for the current fiscal year. The total estimate for the 2023-2024 biennium increased by close to $738 million since January.
The projected increases, the CREG report stated, were primarily due to higher oil and natural gas prices, higher sales and use taxes and capital gains from the state’s “rainy-day fund,” also known as the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account.
In his written budget statement released Friday, Gordon said it’s important to remember “plenty could become want in the blink of an eye.” He likened the need of ranchers to make hay while conditions are right to the state’s need to save while it can.
Of the roughly $913 million surplus in the supplemental budget, Gordon recommends putting nearly half into savings. His budget recommendation would move $412 million into the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund while also contributing to the Common School Permanent Land Fund, which generates revenues from investments for K-12 education. Gordon’s budget also leaves $2 billion in the rainy-day fund.
After savings, the largest component of the governor’s proposed budget focuses on inflation. Among the proposals, he includes funding a second year of the property tax relief program, increasing pay to long-term care facilities through a program developed by the Department of Health and setting aside additional funding to cover inflation-related increases in Wyoming Legislature approved construction projects and the cost of delivering state services.
Last year, the governor prioritized increasing wages for state employees in order to be more competitive in the job market, and in his proposed budget this year, Gordon pitches another employee compensation plan.
He also shows support for the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee recommendation regarding external cost adjustments for schools. The Joint Education Committee recommended an adjustment of $70 million, but that was slashed by the Joint Appropriations Committee to $43 million in late October.
“The work my administration undertook to reexamine our assumptions about education, coupled with the work of the State Board of Education, may well outline some reasonable and responsible ways to rethink Wyoming’s education system and the existing cost structure,” Gordon said in his written budget statement. “In the meantime, in order to address cost pressures affecting districts … I believe the Joint Education Committee’s recommendation is prudent.”
The governor also applies funds to the ongoing diversification of the state’s revenue streams. He notes that 10 years ago, coal, oil and natural gas made up 60% of the total local and state assessed valuation. Now that amount is 40%. A decade ago, he said, 33% of Wyoming gross domestic product came from mining, oil and natural gas. Now that is just 15%.
In his proposed supplemental budget, Gordon recommends adding funding to the Mineral Royalty Grant program, matching funds for investments in the state’s energy industry, the Wyoming Business Council’s Business Ready Communities grant program and the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Fund.
In addition, while he advocates for the money only being used for one-time expenditures, Gordon also recommends an additional $26 million in direct distributions to local governments.
“Our economy has performed better than anybody could have anticipated, providing what I am referring to as a serendipitous amount of funding, putting us in a good position in the short term,” Gordon said during a press conference Friday morning. “It’s our responsibility not to squander this fortuitous opportunity and to make sure that we invest in our future in a way that will pay off for years to come.”
The Joint Appropriations Committee of the Wyoming Legislature will begin working the budget in December, with meetings scheduled in Cheyenne for Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 12-16. The general session of the Legislature will convene Jan. 10.