SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s efforts to divert pumpkins from the city’s landfill this fall brought major success, according to Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts.
The city collected 12,010 pounds — or roughly six tons — of pumpkins between Nov. 1 and 7, according to Roberts. This included 4,800 pounds deposited at city drop sites and an additional 3,050 pounds from local retailers including Home Depot, Sackett’s Market and Ridley’s Family Markets.
An additional 4,160 pounds were collected during the city’s inaugural pumpkin festival, according to Roberts. The event was first suggested earlier this year by Sheridan City Councilor Jacob Martin as a way to encourage responsible recycling practices while also offering post-Halloween fun and games for families.
The Nov. 6 event at Black Tooth Park saw 448 attendees participating in events such as a pumpkin slingshot, a pumpkin ring toss, a pumpkin rolling race, pumpkin bowling and a bean bag toss, Roberts said.
“Overall, it was just a very well-attended event,” Roberts said. “A lot of people participated and had a lot of fun doing so.”
The city estimates approximately 30 tons of pumpkins are sent to the landfill each year, which can be problematic. Roberts said pumpkins tend to cause a mess when they go to a landfill, since they are 90% water, and that water drains into the landfill. He said composting was the best way to dispose of the seasonal gourd, and the festival helped encourage that behavior.
“It’s quite a good number for the first year, but we think we can do better and more,” Roberts said of the pumpkins composted this year. “…We think we’d like to recommend doing this into the future.”
Martin said he was proud of how the event turned out and was excited to bring it back in future years.
“It’s so awesome that we kept 12,000 pounds of pumpkins out of the landfill, but the best part is our community has a lot of fun doing it,” Martin said. “…I’m just pleased it turned out so well, and I do hope it becomes an annual thing.”
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo is officially set to return Feb. 19 following the council’s Monday approval of the use of a section of Broadway Street — stretching from Luminous Brewhouse to Black Tooth Brewing Company — for the event, along with associated course construction and cleanup.
This will be the third winter rodeo and the first since 2020 due to COVID-19 health concerns, according to Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker. Parker said the winter rodeo has helped invigorate Sheridan during what is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the local economy. Parker said 2020’s event led to somewhere between $2 and $4 million in spending in Sheridan.
For their part, councilors said they were excited for the event to return to Sheridan.
“I’m very excited to see this back,” Councilor Aaron Linden said. “I was sad to see it go last year… I’m glad we’re having it back here, and I think it’s going to be a real boon like it was previously, if not even bigger.”
A full schedule of winter rodeo events — which is expected to include the annual skijoring event, live music, Nordic and fat bike races, family sled and ski days and Sheridan Hawks games — will be released in the next few weeks at www.wyowinterrodeo.org, Parker said.