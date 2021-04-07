SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team recognized work of Sheridan's local public health team during National Public Health Week running through April 11.
"We hope that in providing more information about Public Health’s mission and services, we can all recognize their impact on helping our community thrive," rea a press release from IMT.
Public Health’s role
Public Health’s mission is to promote and protect the health, safety and quality of life for residents of Sheridan County, according to a press release. While residents visit doctors to treat ailments, Public Health focuses on preventing disease and injury, promoting healthy lifestyles, protecting the collective community’s health and preparing for emergencies and health threats.
Overall, the team aims to improve health outcomes with an emphasis on prevention. While working with individuals, their focus is on the health needs of the community as a whole.
“Our small, but dedicated team of nurses and support staff serve Sheridan County on a daily basis, not just during a pandemic,” said Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar. “Every day, we work to prevent illness through immunizations, promote healthy families through our maternal and child health programs and provide educational services to address our community’s health needs.”
Public Health services include:
• Immunizations
• Serology
• STI Testing and counseling services
• Adult health
• Maternal, family and child health programs
• Emergency preparedness
These buckets of service include vital community programs such as the Medication Donation Program, tuberculosis testing and treatment, long-term Medicaid waiver assessments, lactation counseling, wellness and education classes, car seat installation education and more.
For more information on Public Health’s services, see sheridancounty.com/depts/public- health/. A menu of services is available on the right side, linking to additional information.
Public Health’s role with COVID-19
With their focus on community health, Public Health offices across the United States were tapped to coordinate coronavirus response efforts at a local level. In Sheridan County, they serve as a hub of information and resources. The team continues to receive updates and supplies through national channels and coordinates with the IMT and local health partners, such as Sheridan Memorial Health, for assistance in distribution.
Public Health’s team
Sheridan County Public Health is led by Nurse Manager Debra Haar and includes five Public Health nurses and two support staff members. Haar was able to temporarily hire 10 part-time employees over the last year to assist in COVID-19 contact tracing and vaccinations, funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
About National Public Health Week
For over 25 years, the American Public Health Association has served as the organizer of National Public Health Week every April to recognize the role of Public Health at a national level. On April 5, the White House issued a proclamation on National Public Health Week, 2021, calling on “citizens, government agencies, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other groups to join in activities and take action to improve the health of our nation.”