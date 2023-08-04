SHERIDAN — As the value of Sheridan County homes continues to increase, so do property taxes and the value of mills levied.

For fiscal year 2024, Sheridan County valuation sits at just more than $717 million, up from $610.67 million in fiscal year 2023, representing an increase of approximately 17.4%. The valuation increase rate has slowed, as it sat at an increase of about 21% from fiscal year 2022 to 2023.

