SHERIDAN — As the value of Sheridan County homes continues to increase, so do property taxes and the value of mills levied.
For fiscal year 2024, Sheridan County valuation sits at just more than $717 million, up from $610.67 million in fiscal year 2023, representing an increase of approximately 17.4%. The valuation increase rate has slowed, as it sat at an increase of about 21% from fiscal year 2022 to 2023.
The value of Sheridan County School District 2’s 25 mill operating budget increased from about $3.55 million in the last fiscal year to about $4.34 million this fiscal year. Similarly, the 12 mills to fund the county’s general fund increased from about $7.33 million in fiscal year 2023 to about $8.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
As values go up, property tax bills go up. The Wyoming Legislature has taken steps to lessen the increasing property tax burden for homeowners in the state by approving a bill that directs the Wyoming Department of Revenue to conduct a study to determine necessary actions to implement acquisition-based, rather than valuation-based, property taxes.
The study is due no later than Sept. 1, and the bill requires the Joint Revenue Committee prepare any legislation for the 2025 session.
Mills are equal to one-thousandth of a property’s valuation and fund school districts, community colleges, fire districts, weed and pest districts and local governments. The entities then determine the mills required to fund their budget and, as they did Tuesday, Sheridan County commissioners approve the levies each year.
This year, as with most others, each entity requested the maximum number of mills possible. The maximum number of mills assessed can range from three in fire districts to 25 in school districts.
“Everybody is asking for the maximum mill that they can. I don’t think anything has changed in 25 years I’ve been doing this,” Sheridan County Assessor Paul Fall said.
Fall explained lowering the number of mills levied would cost the county about $700,000, but would save taxpayers $9.50 for every $100,000 their home is worth.
“Mr. Fall said everybody is asking for the maximum mill rate,” Sheridan County resident Dennis Fox said. “Not everybody, not the people paying the taxes. The taxpayers are not everybody asking for a higher mill rate, taxpayers are asking for tax relief.”
Fox, who is also one of nine applicants for the vacant county commission seat, suggested the Sheridan County Commission consider lowering the number of mills it levies, though the suggestion was met with pushback from commissioners.
“Lowering the mill levies is going to give some relief, but it’s going to bankrupt the county,” Commissioner Lonnie Wright said. “We’re in a service business, so if we don’t have the funding to plow snow, to work on dust mitigation on county roads, all the services that the county provides, that gets hamstrung pretty quick.”