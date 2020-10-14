SHERIDAN — A recent transplant to the area hopes to help more businesses relocate to the Sheridan area — cutting through the bureaucracy he believes has hindered other economic development organizations.
Logan Jenkins, president of WY Ranch, moved his advanced materials business Pheneovate from Denver to Sheridan earlier this year. He said he’s enjoyed getting to know the community and believes he can help more companies find their way to northern Wyoming.
“I built my company in Denver,” Jenkins said of Pheneovate. “It is a cool company. But in Denver, there are a lot of cool companies and there are not a lot of them in advanced materials or extractive industries.”
For those reasons and others, Jenkins began looking around Wyoming for a new home for Pheneovate. He met Jay Stender, then executive director of Forward Sheridan, and made the decision to relocate to Sheridan.
Since Forward Sheridan ceased operations earlier this year due to COVID-19, Stender has become a principal in the WY Ranch concept with Jenkins.
WY Ranch aims to provide honest feedback for startups, help guide new businesses to stakeholders, make connections with potential state and federal funders and provide opportunities for business growth.
In essence, it’s a private business incubator and facilitator of economic growth. Other economic development organizations in Sheridan County are either nonprofits or governmental joint powers boards.
The private nature of WY Ranch, Jenkins said, will allow for faster responses, quicker decision making and added flexibility.
The concept recently earned recognition from the federal government.
Last week, the Department of Energy announced its selections for the prize portion of the Energy Program for Innovation Clusters. The EPIC prize is part of a program sponsored by DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions and seeks to recognize “innovative and impactful incubators focused on developing strong regional innovation clusters for energy-related technology and entrepreneurship,” according to a DOE press release.
In the first round of EPIC prize winners, DOE selected 20 incubators to receive $50,000 apiece.
“EPIC represents OTT’s first public funding opportunity designed to build local support for innovation and energize new conversations around promising energy technologies,” said Chief Commercialization Officer and OTT Director Conner Prochaska in the press release. “By supporting the greatest possible return on our R&D investment, we are driving outcomes that enhance our competitiveness and national security. We are delighted to highlight some of the impactful work happening in communities across the country.”
Jenkins said the path for WY Ranch is wide open, but includes having a physical hub for businesses seeking to relocate, network and brainstorm innovative ideas. He hopes, eventually, the space will be somewhere people like to hang out, work and be creative.
Unlike existing economic development drivers beholden to local funders and boards, Jenkins said WY Ranch will also have the ability to work across county lines.
While Jenkins has big dreams for WY Ranch, his primary goal in the coming months is to get the word out. Any company — particularly those in advanced industries — he said, should know that WY Ranch can be a first stop for discussions about relocating.
In the meantime, he’s also working to develop relationships in the community and with investors.