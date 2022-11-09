Elections_KC 005.jpg
Buy Now

Voting judges check people in at Holy Name Catholic Church Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The lone incumbent on the ballot for the Sheridan City Council race this fall — Clint Beaver — lost his seat in the general election Tuesday. Three newcomers — Greg Luhman, Andrew Patceg and Terry Weitzel — will join the governing body’s ranks.

Luhman led the pack of six candidates with 2,611 votes compared to Patceg’s 2,294 and Weitzel’s 2,533.

Tags

Recommended for you