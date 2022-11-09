SHERIDAN — The lone incumbent on the ballot for the Sheridan City Council race this fall — Clint Beaver — lost his seat in the general election Tuesday. Three newcomers — Greg Luhman, Andrew Patceg and Terry Weitzel — will join the governing body’s ranks.
Luhman led the pack of six candidates with 2,611 votes compared to Patceg’s 2,294 and Weitzel’s 2,533.
Luhman is a former Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighter who is now self-employed with the business Sheridan Fire Equipment & Service Professionals, LLC.
Beaver earned 2,141 votes, beating out only local realtor Lynette Cattaneo who earned 2,059. Beaver has served on the city council since January 2019.
“I'm incredibly honored and humbled by the support shown and very grateful for the opportunity to serve as one of the next City Councilmen!” Patceg, a civil engineer, said via email Wednesday morning. “I can't speak for everyone, but for me the results show the voters are looking for a commitment to conservative values, limited government, and Constitutional freedom. I take this responsibility seriously and will work hard to support these values in the Council over the next term!”
Weitzel, a local realtor, said he is excited to represent the citizens of Sheridan and will work with the mayor and other council members to move the community forward.
Sheridan City Councilors Beaver, Aaron Linden and Jacob Martin will term off the elected body at the end of 2022. Linden lost in the primary election in August, while Martin did not seek reelection.