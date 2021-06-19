SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Foundation granted $15,000 to support the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies’ Independent Living program in Sheridan.
The Independent Living program teaches life skills to youth that have experienced incarceration, treatment, homelessness or out-of-home placement. Youth in this program focus on employment, education, health, financial management skills, recreation and family relationships.
The program also features a day center for youth in need, which offers basic resources such as showers, laundry, computer and WiFi access and a kitchen. The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available to anyone in need.
The young adults participating in this program determine what success means to them and develop a plan to accomplish their vision. Independent Living staff provide one-on-one mentorship and access to multiple community resources to help each individual achieve their goals. Last year, the program served 143 youth, many of whom were able to locate stable housing, find employment and pursue their educational goals.
“Without continued support none of this would be possible,” said Chief Executive Officer for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Jeff Holsinger, “Many thanks to the Wyoming Community Foundation for their support of vulnerable youth in our community.”
Volunteers of America staff work with youth who come into the program, determining how needs can be met and helping them to define their own vision of success. The staff and youth then work together to create a plan for achieving that vision.