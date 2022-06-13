RANCHESTER — The town of Ranchester’s fiscal year 2023 general fund budget has increased by 22% over the previous year.
According to a budget prepared by town clerk-treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley, the town has budgeted for $713,760 in the general fund this year, which is up compared to the $584,000 budgeted in fiscal year 2022.
Similarly, the town’s capital projects budget jumped 10% from $364,000 in fiscal year 2022 to $401,000 in fiscal year 2023, according to the budget.
“Honestly, it comes down to inflation,” Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said. “We are anticipating everything is going to cost us more than it might have in previous years, and we’re working that into our budget.”
As an example, Clark cites one of the capital projects included in the FY2023 budget: a replacement of a 12-inch water main along Main Street. Bids for the project came in as high as 200% above the engineer’s estimate, Clark said. While the town council approved the lowest bid — a $296,450 bid from LJS Concrete and Excavating — during its June 7 meeting, that bid still came in 19% above the engineer’s estimate, Clark said.
“We’re just trying to anticipate what’s going to happen inflation-wise in the future, so we can continue our operations as usual despite increasing costs,” Clark said.
Clark said there were a few other changes to the general fund budget this year. For example, the budget includes funding for the town’s new marshal Spencer Kukuchka, who was hired in January. Kukuchka serves as in-town law enforcement for the community.
“We disbanded our police department in 2015 for various reasons, and since then we have not had local law enforcement to enforce our town ordinances,” Clark said. “Since our town accounts for 20% of the sheriff’s department calls, we decided it was time to rebuild our local law enforcement.”
Clark said the town has also opened the bidding process for a police vehicle. During the town council’s June 7 meeting, Kukuchka said he is currently using his personal vehicle for all town business.
“Normally, we would buy a retired vehicle from another police department, but they’re hard to find right now,” Clark said. “Vehicles aren’t being retired like they used to, because the new vehicles are backlogged and it’s taking a long time for them to come in. So it’s kind of a waiting game for everybody.”
Clark said the town is also planning to increase staff salaries by 8% this year.
“It’s normally been 3% to 5% over the last couple years, but again, we’re increasing it to cover the costs of inflation,” Clark said. “We do our best to keep our wages competitive and our employees happy.”
Clark said the town did not currently plan to hire any additional staff in the coming fiscal year, although that need is always being reviewed.
“Employee-wise, we’re about two or three people under where we were when I started as mayor (in 2015), but the town has also grown a lot in that time,” Clark said. “So the need for additional employees is something we’re constantly evaluating.”
Capital projects in this year’s budget include the water main project, a reconstruction of a portion of Wolf Creek Road and a bike pathway between the towns of Ranchester and Dayton, Clark said.
The Ranchester Town Council approved the budget on second reading during its June 7 meeting, and no changes have been made during either of the first two readings, Clark said. The budget will have its third and final reading June 21.