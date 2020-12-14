SHERIDAN — As Sheridan County residents socially distance and mask up, those preventative measures have had an impact on more than just COVID-19.
During a media call Dec. 10, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen said the county has had a relatively tame flu season so far — thanks in large part to these safety measures.
“It’s still pretty early in the season, but we have seen that the prevalence of the flu is way down as are communicable pediatric diseases like RSV (respiratory syncytial virus),” Hespen said.
While it is early in the season, the lack of flu cases so far is encouraging and reminiscent of success stories in other countries, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger.
“Australia had their flu season this summer and their rate of infection was 2% of normal,” Addlesperger said. “This is why we’re so adamant about things like wearing masks and social distancing — they work, and not just for COVID.”
Despite the decline in cases, Addlesperger is still recommending county residents receive the flu vaccine if they haven’t already.
“It’s an important way for us to keep our community and our staff healthy,” Addlesperger said. “It’s a simple, easy thing to do, and it can prevent you from getting sick.”
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are two main strains of influenza that affect people: A and B. Influenza A can travel between people and animals and is known to mutate rapidly. It spreads easily through airborne respiratory droplets.
Influenza B only affects humans. It doesn’t mutate as much as Influenza A but is regarded as more dangerous to young children, possibly because young immune systems have had more exposure to the A virus and not the B type.
This year’s flu vaccine is almost completely different from last year’s iteration with only one strain of Influenza B repeated, according to the Federal Drug Administration. This year’s flu shot includes two new strains of Influenza A, hailing from Hong Kong and Hawaii, and a new strain of Influenza B from Washington. All three strains are new variants discovered during last year’s flu season.
Last year’s vaccine was effective in about 45% of the people who received the shot, according to the CDC.
“With the flu vaccine, it’s kind of like hitting a moving target,” Addlesperger said. “You do your best to predict the strains. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Even though the flu shot is not perfect at preventing the flu, it can lower your risk of developing serious complications, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital internal medicine doctor Sierra Gross Stallman. Flu vaccinations have been shown to reduce deaths, ICU admissions and duration of hospitalization.
“Within a population, the more people that receive the vaccine, the better it becomes at preventing the flu and its complications,” Stallman wrote in a September blog post on the hospital’s website. “Therefore, everyone who is able to get the flu vaccine, generally those six months or older, should get vaccinated, not only for your own health, but also for those around you.”
Stallman saidthe vaccine is especially important for those at high risk for flu complications, including children younger than 4 years old, pregnant women, people older than 50, immunosuppressed individuals and those with certain chronic diseases.
Addlesperger said much of the high-risk flu population is also considered high-risk for severe complications of COVID-19.
“It is possible to have both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time,” Addlesperger said. “We’re trying to avoid that as much as we can.”
Flu activity begins to increase in October and November, peaks between December and February and lasts until April and May. Once people are vaccinated, it takes about 14 days for their immune system to generate a protective response.
By six months after vaccination, flu vaccine efficacy can be reduced by more than half. CDC guidelines recommend people get vaccinated in September or October. Still, there is value in being vaccinated as late as December or January, Addlesperger said.