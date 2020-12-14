Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.