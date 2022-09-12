SHERIDAN — Representatives from the Wyoming School Board Association will host an informational session in Sheridan at 6 p.m. Sept. 13.
The event will provide opportunities to learn about being a school board trustee. It is open to the public and candidates seeking seats on local school boards.
The Sheridan session will take place at Sheridan High School in the Sue Henry Auditorium, located at 1056 Long Drive.
A second session, which will mirror the one in Sheridan, will take place in Johnson County Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Johnson County School District 1 Central Office, located at 601 W. Lott St.
Those interested are encouraged to attend whichever session is most convenient.