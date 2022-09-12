School 1.jpg
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride details the schedule for the Ecsell Sports presentation for August 8 at the school board meeting Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

 Marly Graham | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Representatives from the Wyoming School Board Association will host an informational session in Sheridan at 6 p.m. Sept. 13.

The event will provide opportunities to learn about being a school board trustee. It is open to the public and candidates seeking seats on local school boards. 

