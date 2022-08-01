WYO Theater stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Aspen Grove Music Studio and WYO PLAY will team up to produce Music Theatre International's "Broadway Junior Revue: Raise Your Voice."

"Raise Your Voice" is a brand new revue featuring songs from across MTI's Broadway Junior collection. From beloved Disney shows like "The Little Mermaid" and "Mary Poppins," to contemporary favorites like "Legally Blonde" and "High School Musical," the show offers a fun introduction to musical theater for young performers through age 18.

