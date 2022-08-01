SHERIDAN — Aspen Grove Music Studio and WYO PLAY will team up to produce Music Theatre International's "Broadway Junior Revue: Raise Your Voice."
"Raise Your Voice" is a brand new revue featuring songs from across MTI's Broadway Junior collection. From beloved Disney shows like "The Little Mermaid" and "Mary Poppins," to contemporary favorites like "Legally Blonde" and "High School Musical," the show offers a fun introduction to musical theater for young performers through age 18.
All those interested in participating are invited to an informational session Aug. 4 starting at 5 p.m. in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
At the informational session, attendees will learn about all that is entailed with participating in this production. There is a place for all who want to be a part of this exciting and encouraging musical experience, which will be performed at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sept. 16-17.
For additional information, contact Amanda Patterson at 605-490-1764.