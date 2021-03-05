SHERIDAN — David Ingersoll was found guilty of second degree sexual abuse of a minor at the conclusion of a four-day jury trial in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Ingersoll was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old in a bathroom at Walmart in July 2019. He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
The jury entered into its deliberations just after 11 a.m. Thursday and announced approximately four and a half hours later it had reached a verdict.
The 12-person jury included four men and eight women, each of whom listened in on two full days of testimony before Judge John Fenn turned the case over to them.
Witnesses included teachers, counselors and family members of the victim as well as the lead investigator in the case — Sgt. James Hill of the Sheridan Police Department.
After instructions were read to the jury, its 12 members heard closing statements from the prosecution and the defense.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg reiterated the inconsistencies in the victim’s story. When she was initially asked about the alleged assault by law enforcement and health care providers, the then-15-year-old victim denied anything had happened. A few months later, after the victim’s sister had been admitted to a youth residential mental health facility, the victim came forward to confirm the allegations. The case, Malmberg said, is about sibling rivalry and jealousy, not a sexual assault.
In addition, Malmberg pointed out that no other evidence of nefarious acts exists. While phone records show contact between the victim and Ingersoll, none of those messages include lewd or inappropriate language. No video footage was obtained from Walmart to corroborate that the two went into the restroom at Walmart. No physical exam of the victim occured after the incident.
Those things alone should leave enough doubt in jurors minds, Malmberg said, to avoid convicting Ingersoll.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White, though, offered explanations for each of those points throughout the trial and in her closing argument Thursday.
The victim had said Ingersoll told her to lie about what happened. In addition, most of the conversations between the two happened via Snapchat, a messaging app that does not save or record messages between parties.
No video evidence from Walmart was found, White said, because the initial suspected timeline of late June investigated by Hill ended up not being the date on which the incident occured. By the time the date was narrowed down, Walmart had deleted the security footage from that timeframe. No physical exam was done, because the victim had lied, just as Ingersoll had told her to, according to White.
White’s final argument centered around Ingersoll’s attempts to gain trust and camaraderie with the victim and her family — actions she called grooming, a tactic of sexual predators.
“You heard him talk about her vulnerability, her deficiencies in building those trusting relationships and appropriate relationships,” White said of the victim’s special education teacher, who had testified earlier in the week. “You heard what made her so vulnerable, such a target to take advantage of.”
With the jury’s verdict, Ingersoll was remanded to the custody of the Sheridan County Detention Center. Once a presentence investigation is completed, a sentencing date will be set.