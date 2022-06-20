SHERIDAN — In a decision published June 16, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the prison sentence of David Ingersoll, a Sheridan County man convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Court documents indicate Ingersoll was charged and convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, or inflicting sexual intrusion on a 15-year-old victim when he was 48 years old, after a March 2021 jury trial. The crime is a felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to state statute.
In May 2021, Ingersoll was sentenced by former 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn to 16 to 20 years in prison in relation to the charge.
After sentencing, Ingersoll appealed his sentence, arguing witness testimony during his trial both improperly vouched for the credibility of other witnesses or offered direct opinion testimony about the defendant’s guilt and that testimony deprived him of a fair trial, court documents note. Ingersoll’s attorneys maintained the cumulative effect of this improper testimony resulted in an unfair trial and requested the defendant’s sentence be reversed and remanded to 4th Judicial District Court for a new trial.
Oral arguments in Ingersoll’s appeal took place in April.
In the defendant’s appellate brief, Ingersoll’s attorneys argued several witnesses in the case provided testimony commenting on the truthfulness of another witness or on the guilt of the defendant. For example, in his appellate brief, Ingersoll objected to the testimony of then-Sgt. James Hill, a Sheridan Police Department officer, which included a description of how sexual abusers often groom their victims and indicated Ingersoll groomed the victim in this case, implying Ingersoll is a sexual abuser. This statement, Ingersoll’s defense counsel asserted before the court, is about the ultimate issue in the case: Ingersoll’s guilt or innocence.
Past Wyoming Supreme Court cases have determined witnesses may not directly comment on the credibility of other witnesses or offer testimony on the guilt or innocence of the defendant. Instead, determinations of credibility and guilt must be made by the jury.
“The purpose of this rule is to preserve the integrity of the jury process by protecting the jury’s right to act as the final determiner of the credibility of the witnesses,” the Wyoming Supreme Court determined in the 2015 case McGinn v. State.
In its response to Ingersoll’s appeal, prosecutors asserted evidence presented at the trial did not include improper testimony on witness’ credibility or Ingersoll’s guilt. The state argued the testimony solicited throughout Ingersoll’s trial was proper fact or opinion testimony on issues relevant to the case and did not invade the province of the jury.
The Wyoming Supreme Court agreed. To result in a legal error, testimony vouching for other witnesses or about Ingersoll’s guilt must transgress in a “clear and obvious, not merely arguable, way,” 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Tori Kricken wrote in the Wyoming Supreme Court’s opinion on the case.
“Because the state’s witnesses did not vouch for the credibility of other witnesses or offer opinions as to his guilt, Mr. Ingersoll failed to establish the district court committed plain error by allowing the subject testimony,” Kricken wrote.
As a result of the court’s decision, Ingersoll’s 16 to 20 year sentence will remain.