SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn denied a request to quash subpoenas for information regarding a sexual assault case in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christina White filed a motion to quash subpoenas filed by defense counsel for David Ingersoll for any information on the victim of Ingersoll’s alleged actions.
Ingersoll faces a charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old. He was 48 years old at the time of the alleged incident.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg subpoenaed information from Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center and the Wyoming Department of Family Services regarding the victim’s history of sexual assault and untruthfulness.
Among other reasons, White said the subpoena does not provide specificity and therefore is a “fishing expedition” for information that they are not privy to due to therapist/client privileges. Malmberg asserted the information requested is necessary for her to make a defense in the case and was not asking for information unavailable to her by law.
Fenn denied the motion to quash the subpoenas in part, requesting NWYMHC and DFS collect documentation from the victim’s files starting in 2015 onward, and submit all documentation in sealed envelopes to the court for in camera review ahead of counsel being able to see the documents to determine legality of the information. In addition. The two agencies must provide the same documentation for the victim’s sibling, who defense said also plays a part in the case.
The two agencies have until close of business on Feb. 16 to submit the documentation for review by the court.
Fenn set a trial date starting March 1, with a pretrial conference to be scheduled at a later date.