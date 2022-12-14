RANCHESTER — Layers of butter and dough pressed and rolled for croissants. The pale batter of gluten-free scones dotted with bright red cranberries. Pinwheels of red and green cookie dough ready for slicing. All sat prepped on baking sheets ready for the ovens of Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery on a recent Thursday morning.
The staff of the Ranchester business had just spent two weeks training with world-class baking instructor Marda Stoliar, seeking to “level up” and grow Innominate’s customer base by scaling its operations.
Knowing they needed to learn more, the business owners and managers — Melissa Butcher and Janie Magelky — began seeking a teacher. In their search, they found Stoliar, who offers free consultations.
“The first thing she asked is how close we are to Torrington,” Butcher said.
A well-known bakery in the other small Wyoming community had worked with Stoliar and the baking instructor did not want to compete with another business she had trained.
“Luckily we are far enough away, we started talking to Marda and just started trying to figure out how to make it work,” Butcher said.
Early in 2022, Stoliar asked Butcher and the staff at Innominate if the business owned a dough sheeter, which would help the small bakery scale its operations. Innominate did not own one at the time, but recently added the machine to its kitchen, allowing for more efficient operations. With that equipment in place, Stoliar agreed to visit Ranchester and train the Innominate staff.
Stoliar, who teaches through the International School of Baking, helps established and start-up bakeries improve and maintain their quality, troubleshoot and solve problems related to bakery tools and systems, teams and formulas, and ultimately helps bakeries become more profitable.
Stoliar has run the International School of Baking since 1985, and has worked as a baking consultant in Asia and North America since 1986. She owned and operated a French boulangerie and patisserie and has remained a consummate student of the bakery foods market.
After obtaining the dough sheeter, the Innominate crew applied for and received a training grant through the Department of Workforce Services to help cover the cost of Stoliar’s visit to Ranchester.
“That’s when drinking from the fire hose started,” Magelky said. “We were getting the business information, the cooking information — everyone on the staff was eager to learn.”
Over the weeks spent with Stoliar, the Innominate staff soaked up as much knowledge as they could to better prepare to grow. Butcher and Magelky both said they hope to not only better serve their existing customers, but to make the bakery at the foothill of the Bighorn Mountains a destination.
“We want to be one of those places, where if you’re anywhere near here, people say, ‘You have to stop into Innominate,’” Butcher said.
Magelky added they have always wanted to be the “third place” people go. It’s not home, it’s not work, but people come to Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery.
In addition to being a destination, Magelky and Butcher said they’d like to begin scaling to provide baked goods for hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the area.
“Now we have the equipment and the training to do that,” Butcher said.
As musicians trickled into the coffeehouse and bakery for a Thursday morning jam session and the smell of baking croissants filled the kitchen, Innominate staff greeted regulars and practiced their new skills learned, preparing for what they hope will be busy times ahead.