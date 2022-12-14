RANCHESTER — Layers of butter and dough pressed and rolled for croissants. The pale batter of gluten-free scones dotted with bright red cranberries. Pinwheels of red and green cookie dough ready for slicing. All sat prepped on baking sheets ready for the ovens of Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery on a recent Thursday morning.

The staff of the Ranchester business had just spent two weeks training with world-class baking instructor Marda Stoliar, seeking to “level up” and grow Innominate’s customer base by scaling its operations.

Tags

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you