RANCHESTER — Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery will host a concert with Rigby Summer Nov. 20 as part of its concert series.
The show will take place at 6 p.m.
According to event information, Summer weaves an Americana soundscape that reflects the road she’s traveled, from her Kansas City jazz upbringing to the beach pop of her former home in southern California to the red dirt roots of her current home in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Tickets are available for the concert only at $20 per person, or the concert and dinner for $37.50 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at innominatebakery.com.
The coffeehouse is located at 652 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.