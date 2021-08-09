RANCHESTER — Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery will host a concert with Doug Andrews Aug. 14 as part of its concert series.
The show will take place at 6 p.m.
While Andrews currently lives in Vienna, he has split his time over the last 10 years between Austria and Wyoming.
Tickets are available for the concert only at $20 per person, or the concert and dinner for $37.50 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at innominatebakery.com.
The coffeehouse is located at 652 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.