Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery
Staff work behind the counter at Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery in August 2019. The business benefited from the state's Interruption Fund, which was created with a portion of the $1.25 billion the state of Wyoming received from the CARES Act.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

RANCHESTER — Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery will host a concert with Doug Andrews Aug. 14 as part of its concert series.

The show will take place at 6 p.m.

While Andrews currently lives in Vienna, he has split his time over the last 10 years between Austria and Wyoming.

Tickets are available for the concert only at $20 per person, or the concert and dinner for $37.50 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at innominatebakery.com.

The coffeehouse is located at 652 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.

