SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials are going directly to the source to continue to develop better and more effective after-school programs with the ultimate goal of providing students with the social and emotional skills to succeed in the classroom and in life.
To gather the necessary information, district officials asked students.
“We asked 7, 8 and 9 year olds,” said Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, during a presentation to district board of trustee members Monday.
“It’s a good starting point for us,” he said. “We’ve never asked kids these questions before.”
“They’re the most honest ones,” added Judith Willis, coordinator for the district's after-school programs.
Through a survey process, SCSD2 officials were able to gain valuable insight into students’ perceptions of its after school programs, including that 60% reported making new friendships while participating in the programs, while 50% reported learning new skills and finding new hobbies.
Also, 46% stated the problem-solving strategies learned through the programs helped them be more successful during their regular school day.
“If you’re doing it right, they don’t even know they’re learning these things,” Willis said. “They just think they’re part of a bigger picture, of a bigger community.”
According to Willis, data from participating students will be used to modify after-school programs and set goals for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Willis said a few of those goals include tracking social growth skills, increasing community awareness and involvement and focus on life skills that lead to success in the classroom.
According to district officials, the purpose of the free programs are to help foster learning through social-emotional development in a fun and safe environment while also helping students build character and life skills through strong, positive relationships.
Craft said SCSD2 schools have a very high participation in after-school programs, whether it's a more educational program or activities such as athletics.
Although the programs take place after normal school hours, he added the benefits translate to better student behavior and performance during the regular school day.
“They straight up do better in school,” Craft said. “In addition, they’re feeling better and behaving better. You get a good benefit for your kids.”
To help implement after-school programs, Willis said each elementary school and Sheridan Junior High School has part-time coordinator on site.
The programs are funded through both the district’s general fund and Title-IV grants, with an overall budget of about $255,000 for the current 2020-21 school year.
The programs are growing in numbers and popularity.
In Monday’s representation, SCSD2 officials reported that 34% of district students participated in a free ASP offering, up from 9% last year. Also, 60% of participants attended an after-school program regularly throughout the school year, a 24% increase from 2019-20.
“The kids are not going home at 3:30,” Craft said. “In fact, hundreds are staying to participate in something.”
Board Trustee Ann Perkins might have an added benefit for district families. With students able to participate in any number of after-school activities, parents are able to work a more normal schedule and avoid costly daycare expenses.
“It’s huge,” Perkins said. “They’re able to work until 5, or until about 5. And, these kids are not alone.”