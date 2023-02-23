SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department detective division consists of two full-time detectives and one lieutenant to investigate all cases that come through the department. Lt. James Hill said detectives work together to handle their caseload.
Hill has worked in the department since 2006 in various positions and moved to the detective unit in 2018. Since his promotion to lieutenant in 2021, Hill has overseen the detective division along with the school resource officers and community service but still takes cases alongside Cpl. Karla Krinkee and Det. Aaron Hartman.
Hill said death investigations typically make up around 20% of the detectives’ caseload, but the largest portion of cases they investigate consist of sexual assault and sexual abuse of children, accounting for 25% of their caseload.
SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said detectives go through specialized training in forensic child interviewing for this purpose.
“We have a special room that we’ve been able to get set up within the police department that has a couch and coloring and stuff like that to make it a little more comfortable than the typical police interrogation room you see,” Hill said.
Many cases of sexual assault or abuse can easily become he-said-she-said situations, Hill said, requiring detectives to work around that to find the truth. Detectives will interview a victim and then go through several avenues to corroborate the story including interviewing friends and family and even looking into school records.
“It’s fairly common that when a traumatic event happens to a young person, we can see a change in their life afterward,” Hill said. “That doesn’t always happen, but that can be an indicator. If somebody’s an A/B student and then suddenly they’re a C/D student, more absenteeism, that helps. We’re just looking for facts that are things outside of the event to try and show that something happened at that time.
“If they’ve told other people about the event and the details match with what they told us, it tends to show that the story is consistent and most likely true. If you’re dealing with child sexual abuse, oftentimes one of the things can be, ‘Why would the kid even know to make this up?’ An eight-year-old isn’t going to know about these things to even be able to come up with a lie,” Hill continued.
Another factor that can complicate the investigation of sexual assault or abuse cases is whether the crime is reported immediately after the event or months or even years after the fact.
Additionally, investigating emotionally heavy cases such as sexual abuse of a child can take a toll on the detectives themselves, Hill said. Due to this, detectives keep an open dialogue and lean on each other as well as their families for support, Hill said, stressing the importance of not trying to pretend they’re infallible or unbothered.
Despite the occasional bumps in the road, Hill said the number of concluded cases by SPD detectives came in at 70% last year, a number the division aims to maintain.
TV, movies and other forms of media often portray detective work inaccurately, Hill said. One aspect of the work that isn’t shown as much through media is just how much time a real detective spends typing away at a desk as part of their job. More importantly, Hill said, TV and movies tend to convey the idea that it takes a super-genius to be a detective.
“[On TV] it’s the rebel who nobody likes working with but he’s off doing his own quirky thing,” Hill said. “You have to have a certain amount of intelligence, but really being dogged and determined and a lot of the things that you might be doing to be a good investigator are things that have low probability of success… There’s not a lot of ‘aha’ moments, there’s certain times when you observe something like, ‘OK, I can guess this happened because I’m seeing this,’ but I think being determined and following all the stuff is something that’s not necessarily shown as much on TV.”
Detective work is a collaborative effort, Hill and Ringley said, including working closely with others within the department but also other agencies such as the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office.
“This detective division has been a resource multiplier for the community. The detectives have advanced training and resources, primarily in the form of time to conduct in-depth investigations, but they also allow patrol officers to assume their primary duties of crime prevention in the community,” Ringley said. “The fact that we do have a detective division means that a single officer who is assigned to patrol and performs vital community tasks such as traffic safety and crime deterrence are able to complete that mission.”
At least two years of patrol work are a requirement of the detective position, Ringley said, and while the process of applying for a detective position can get competitive, detectives don’t outrank patrol officers.
Hill echoed this, adding there is no rivalry between the two positions.
“We work to support the overall mission of the police department,” Hill said. “All of us have worked patrol work before we became detectives. This isn’t a promotion to become a detective, it’s just a different form of police work.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.