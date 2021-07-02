SHERIDAN — Installation of the WYO Theater Performing Arts and Education Center's digital marquee will begin Monday, though the vertical "WYO" letters are not being replaced.
The digital reader will replace the current static reader, or the black horizontal section with the white letters and words.
The new marquee will have the capability to display color, images and video, but the WYO doesn't anticipate using those features immediately. The new sign will adjust as daylight changes, though the sign will not change more frequently than once a minute and the WYO Theater stresses it will not be "irresponsible" with the digital signage.
Sheridan City Council approved the WYO's license for the "electronic messaging center" or "digital reader" in April.
The current marquee is not the historic original but was installed in the 1990s as part of the "Save the Wyo" project, and the digital marquee has been funded by two advocates of the WYO.