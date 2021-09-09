SHERIDAN — Uprising and SAGE Community Arts will host an interactive art installation outside the Thorne-Rider Campus Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15.
Participants can pour free, provided red sand into cracks in the pavement to represent the victims of human trafficking who have fallen through the cracks.
Artists on site will also create their own interpretations of the issue in various mediums.
For more information, call Uprising at 307-655-7511.
Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.